ACM Awards: Follow who is winning big and taking home a trophy

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 30°
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Miranda Lambert attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
Keep track of the latest wins from the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Song of the Year: "Tin Man" - Miranda Lambert
Lambert's reaction: "Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me"
PHOTOS: See red carpet arrivals from the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards
Album of the Year: "From a Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton
Stapleton's reaction: Stapleton couldn't attend the ACM Awards because he is with his wife in Nashville where the couple is expecting twins.
ALSO: Kenny Chesney performs new single "Get Along" on ACMs
Keep updating this story for the latest updates on winners from the ACMs.