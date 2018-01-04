HBO says popular 'Game of Thrones' not returning until 2019

Fans of the popular HBO series "Game of Thrones" will have to wait through at least two winters until the show returns with its final season.

The network has officially confirmed it will not be able to release Season 8 until 2019. Each episode costs a reported $15 million to make.

"'Game of Thrones' will return for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019," the network announced via Twitter. "David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will be the directors for the new season. Writers for the new season are David Benioff & D.B. Weiss, Bryan Cogman and Dave Hill."

HBO announced last year that the hit series would end with Season 8.

Season 7, which had only seven episodes, concluded on Aug. 27, 2017.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in September that the show is taking measures avoid revealing its ending by shooting multiple variations.