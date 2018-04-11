OFFICIAL “Idol™/© Journey’s End Sweepstakes” RULES 2018

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN A PRIZE

SCRIPPS MEDIA, INC. D/B/A WRTV-TV and Emmis Indiana Broadcasting, L.P. d/b/a Soft Rock B105.7, Country 97.1 HANK FM (“Emmis”) are giving listeners/viewers a chance to win a trip for two to the American Idol™/© Season Finale in Hollywood, CA (the “Sweepstakes”). This Sweepstakes is governed by these Rules, as well as by Emmis’ Official General Sweepstakes Rules (“General Rules”). In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between these Rules and the General Rules, these Rules shall govern. Any individual who enters, attempts to enter or in any way participates or attempts to participate in the Sweepstakes (“Participant”) agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions provided in these Rules and to the extent applicable the General Rules, as well as by all interpretations of these Rules by Emmis and SCRIPPS MEDIA, INC. D/B/A WRTV-TV and by all other decisions of Emmis and SCRIPPS MEDIA, INC. D/B/A WRTV-TV which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY:

No purchase is necessary to enter or win a prize. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

APPLICABLE LAW (VOID WHERE PROHIBITED):

All Sweepstakes are subject to and governed by applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. Participation in this Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or otherwise restricted by law.

SWEEPSTAKES PARTICIPANTS:

The participants of the Sweepstakes are SCRIPPS MEDIA, INC. D/B/A WRTV-TV and Emmis (the “Sponsor Affiliates”).

CONTEST CANCELLATION, SUSPENSION OR MODIFICATION:

Sponsor Affiliates reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of being completed as planned for any reason, including, but not limited to, infection by computer virus, “bugs”, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, or technical failures of any kind or any other causes which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of any such Sweepstakes. The decision of any Partner to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend any Sweepstakes shall be final in all respects.

SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTIONS:

The Sweepstakes begins Wednesday, April 11, 2018 (10:00:00 AM Eastern) and ends on tentative date: Wednesday, April 25, 2018 (11:59 PM Eastern) (the “Entry Period”). During the Entry Period, participants can log on ONCE every 24 hours to register to win at B1057.com, hankfm.com, and theindychannel.com. One winner will be drawn on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

ELIGIBILITY:

Geographical, Age and Parental Consent Requirements: The Sweepstakes is open to the legal United States residents of the states of Indiana who are at least 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Sponsor and Sponsor Affiliates reserve the right to refuse to award a prize to or on behalf of a minor. Individuals who have won prizes from promotions sponsored by WRTV-TV or Emmis in the past thirty (30) days or who have won prizes from Emmis and/or SCRIPPS MEDIA, INC. D/B/A WRTV-TV valued over $600 in the last twelve (12) months are not eligible. Employees of Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WRTV-TV ("Sponsor"), Emmis Indiana Broadcasting, L.P. d/b/a Soft Rock B105.7, Country 97.1 HANK FM (“Emmis”) (Sponsor Affiliates), AIP, FremantleMedia North America, Inc., American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., Impact Marketing & Promotions, Inc., NEG Operations Inc., and all majority owned subsidiaries (including, but not limited to, 19 Entertainment Limited, 19 Entertainment, Inc., 19 Touring LLC, 19 Recordings Limited and 19 TV Limited), Telescope, Inc. and each of their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and related entities, and the officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, licensees and assignees of each, their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, prize suppliers, including any vendors providing services in connection with this Sweepstakes (collectively, the "Sponsor Affiliates") and the immediate family members (spouse, mother, father, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren) and/or those living in the same household of any of the foregoing individuals are not eligible. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by the Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor.

HOW TO ENTER:

The Sweepstakes begins Wednesday, April 11, 2018 (10:00:00 AM Eastern) and ends on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 (11:59 PM Eastern) (the “Entry Period”). Eligible participants can enter in the following different ways:

Via the Internet:

During the Entry Period eligible participants can go to www.theindychannel.com , www.b1057.com, or www.hankfm.com and follow the entry instructions. All participants must accurately complete all required fields or entry will be deemed invalid. In order to participate you will need Internet access and a valid email address. Limit one entry per person every 24 hours.

Via Mail:

On a plain piece of 3”x 5” paper, hand-print your complete name, address, city, state, zip code, date of birth (mm/dd/yyyy), plus (optional) daytime and evening telephone numbers. Mail your entry in an envelope, with first class postage affixed, to: Promotions Department, 40 Monument Circle, Ste. 600, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204. Limit one entry per person per day. No mechanically produced entries permitted. Entries must be received by 5:00PM on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Entries Are the Sole and Exclusive Property of Sponsor Affiliates: All Sweepstakes entries and/or related submissions become the sole and exclusive property of the Sponsor Affiliates upon transmission. Sweepstakes entries will not be returned and may be used by any Sweepstakes Entity for any purpose whatsoever related to any Contest or Sweepstakes, without additional compensation to the participant or any other individual or entity.

Disclaimer of Responsibility for Entries: Sponsor Affiliates are not responsible for problems with Sweepstakes entries, including but not limited to, entries which are lost, late, misdirected, damaged, incomplete, illegible, or cannot be completed due to electronic or technical difficulties, even if the problem is the result of the sole or partial negligence of Sponsor Affiliates.

False Fraudulent or Deceptive Entries or Acts: Participants who, in the view of Sponsor Affiliates, provide false, fraudulent or deceptive entries or who engage in false, fraudulent or deceptive acts in connection with the Sweepstakes will be disqualified and subject to criminal prosecution.

PARTICIPATION PROBLEM DISCLAIMER:

Even if alleged to be caused by the sole or partial negligence of the Sponsor Affiliates, the Sponsor Affiliates are not responsible for any problems which affect or result from participation or attempted participation in the Sweepstakes. This includes but, is not limited to, the following problems:

Incorrect, incomplete or inaccurate entry information;

Human errors;

Failures, omissions, interruptions, deletions or defects of any wireless network, telephone network, internet service, computer systems, servers, utility providers, or software;

Inability to send a text-message;

Identity theft;

Tampering, destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries or computer data;

Network hackers or other unauthorized access to Sponsors' computer network;

Data that is processed late or incorrectly or is incomplete or lost due to wireless network, telephone network, computer or electronic malfunction or traffic congestion on wireless or telephone networks;

Printing errors;

Equipment malfunctions; and

Late, misdirected, lost, misplaced, illegible, mutilated or postage-due entries.

PRIZES:

PRIZE: There will be one (1) prize (“Prize”) awarded to Winner (“Winner”). Prize will consist of a trip to Los Angeles, CA for Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”) to the American Idol™/© finale (“Trip”). Trip includes: two (2) tickets to American Idol™/© finale on Monday, May 21, 2018 (“Event”); double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (2) nights (one room, room rate and taxes only); domestic round-trip coach class air transportation for two (2) from the major airport nearest to winner’s US residence to Los Angeles, CA (Sunday, May 20 – Tuesday, May 22), and funds in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100) for expenses and ground transportation.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a similar Prize (or Prize element) of comparable or greater value. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Winner and guest must be able to travel in the same itinerary on May 20, 2018 – May 22, 2018, or the Prize will be forfeited. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor’s agent, on a carrier

of Sponsor’s choice. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Sponsor has the right in its sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsor will not replace any lost or stolen tickets, travel vouchers or certificates.

All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, and souvenirs. Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor seems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsor’s control, and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Date and/or time of Event are subject to change. In the event production of American Idol™/© is cancelled or postponed, this prize component may be cancelled without substitution or compensation therefor. All other prize elements will still be awarded. American Idol™/© tickets have no retail value. If Winner chooses to attend the Event with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor’s Prize obligation to Winner and no additional compensation will be awarded. All Event participants must be at least 8 years old to attend the taping of American Idol™/©. Guests, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize is nine hundred ten dollars ($1,710). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between stated ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

TAXES:

The Participant prize-winner is solely responsible for determining and paying all federal, state and local taxes (including any sales taxes). Any person winning over $600 in prizes during any one year period will receive an IRS Form 1099 at the end of the calendar year, and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.

ODDS OF WINNING:

The odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries received.

WINNER SELECTION:

One (1) winner will be selected on Thursday, April 26, 2018 from among all eligible entries received. Winner(s) will be contacted by Sponsor Affiliates by phone and/email on or about the day they are chosen as the winner.

HOW TO CLAIM A PRIZE:

Claiming the Prize: The Participant prize-winner must pick up their prize by May 11, 2018 at Emmis’ business office located at 40 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204. The prize may be picked up any time between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Eastern Monday-Friday but excluding holidays. The Sponsor Affiliates have the right in their sole discretion to mail the prize to the winner. Where this occurs, the winner will initially be sent the required releases and prize claim forms along with a return, pre-paid overnight delivery air bill. Failure by the winner to return completed forms within five (5) business days of receipt of the forms may lead to forfeiture of the prize. Additionally, in the event the prize is mailed to the winner, the winner assumes the risk of the prize's safe arrival.

Prerequisites to Prize Award: Prior to being awarded a prize, winners are required to provide: (1) a valid government-issued photo identification depicting proof of age and (2) a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number. The social security number will be used for tax-reporting purposes. Sponsors reserve the right to deny awarding the prize if the winner fails to provide satisfactory identification, as determined in the Sponsors' sole discretion.

Winner(s) are required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release of Liability, Indemnification and Publicity Release Agreement and a completed IRS W-9 before any prize is awarded. By entering the Contest, Participant agrees to execute these documents if selected as a winner. Except where prohibited by law, failure to execute any of these documents or comply with any of these terms will result in forfeiture of the prize.

Prize Forfeiture: Any winner who fails to pick up the prize within thirty (30) days from the date of winning for any reason, and fails to obtain an extension from Emmis, will forfeit the prize. Emmis reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to award unclaimed prizes to alternate contestants or not to award the unclaimed prizes.

Additional Costs: Any costs relating to the prizes are the sole responsibility of the winner.

WARRANTIES AND REPRESENTATIONS:

By entering and participating in the Sweepstakes, and in consideration thereof, each Participant individually warrants and represents to Sponsors that they: (i) meet the residency and age requirements at the time of entry; (ii) will be bound by these Rules and the General Rules, and by all applicable laws and regulations, and the decisions of the Sponsor Affiliates; and (iii) waive any rights to claim ambiguity with respect to these Rules and the General Rules.

RELEASE OF LIABILITY AND INDEMNIFICATION:

As consideration for entering the Contest, all Participants agree to RELEASE, DISCHARGE AND COVENANT NOT TO SUE Emmis, Emmis Communications Corporation, Emmis Operating Company, SCRIPPS MEDIA, INC. D/B/A WRTV-TV, Scripps, Sponsor Affiliates and any other Contest Entities (as described above) and each of their respective direct and indirect affiliates, divisions, parent and subsidiary companies, officers, employees, disc-jockeys, on-air personalities, shareholders, representatives, managers, members, directors, owners, agents, insurers, attorneys, predecessors, successors, and assigns thereof (collectively, the “Released Parties”), from and against all claims, damages, charges, injuries, losses, proceedings, suits, actions (including but not limited to tort actions, product liability actions, wrongful death actions, warranty actions, breach of contract actions, privacy and defamation actions, misappropriation of likeness actions, identity theft, loss of consortium claims), expenses and attorney fees that they or anyone on their behalf (including but not limited to their heirs, representatives or next of kin) have or might have for any death, injury, damage or claimed injury or damage arising out of, involving or relating to their participation in the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claim that the act or omission complained of was caused in whole or in part by the strict liability or negligence in any form of the Released Parties.

Additionally, as consideration for entering the Sweepstakes, all Participants agree to INDEMNIFY, HOLD HARMLESS, AND DEFEND the Released Parties in any action or proceeding from and against all claims, damages, charges, injuries, losses, proceedings, suits, actions (including but not limited to tort actions, product liability actions, wrongful death actions, warranty actions, breach of contract actions, privacy and defamation actions, misappropriation of likeness actions, identity theft, loss of consortium claims), expenses and attorney fees that they or anyone on their behalf (including but not limited to their heirs, representatives or next of kin) have or might have for any death, injury, damage or claimed injury or damage arising out of, involving or relating to their participation in the Sweepstakes or for their failure to comply with the terms of the above release provision. This agreement to indemnify, hold harmless and defend applies even if the act or omission complained of was allegedly caused in whole or in part by the strict liability or negligence in any form of the Released Parties.

PUBLICITY RELEASE:

Unless prohibited by applicable law, Participant authorizes and irrevocably grants to Emmis and the other Released Parties (as defined above) permission to, from time to time, reference and discuss Participant and their participation in the Sweepstakes on-air and/or on their website(s) in photographs, video recordings, digital images, audio recordings, as well as in publications, newsletters, news releases, other printed materials, and in materials made available on the Internet or in other media now known or hereafter developed for any purpose Emmis and/or the Released Parties deem proper. Such reference and discussion may involve Participant's name and voice, and other personal/biographical material or their participation on-air.

DISQUALIFICATION:

All participants agree to be bound by these Rules. Non-compliance with any of these Rules will result in disqualification and all privileges as a Participant will be immediately terminated. Sponsor Affiliates, in their sole discretion, further reserve the right to disqualify any person for: (i) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes; (ii) gaining an unfair advantage in participating in the Sweepstakes; (iii) obtaining winner status using false, fraudulent or deceptive means; or (iv) engaging in otherwise unsportsmanlike, disruptive, annoying, harassing, or threatening behavior.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY ANY PARTICIPANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY CIRCUMVENT, DISRUPT OR DAMAGE ORDINARY AND NORMAL OPERATION OF ANY CONTEST, TELEPHONE SYSTEMS OR WEB SITE, OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF ANY CONTEST IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

RULES CHANGES AND INTERPRETATIONS:

Sponsors reserve the right in its sole discretion to supplement or make changes to these Rules as well as the rules of any contest at any time without notice. Sponsor Affiliates reserve the right in its sole discretion to interpret the rules of any Sweepstakes, and such interpretation shall be binding upon all participants.

GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION:

This Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Indiana, without reference to its conflict of laws principles. By entering the Sweepstakes, Participants hereby submit to the jurisdiction and venue of the federal and state courts of Indiana and waive the right to have disputes arising out of the subject matter hereof adjudicated in any other forum. In no event, will any Participant be entitled to injunctive relief or equitable relief of any kind, or restrain the continuation of any Contest.

GENERAL RULES/LIST OF WINNERS:

Copies of these Rules and/or the General Rules may be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Promotions Department: Idol™/© Journey’s End Finale Sweepstakes Rules and/or Official Sweepstakes General Sweepstakes Rules, 40 Monument Circle, Ste 600, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204. These Rules and the General Rules may also be found at www.theindychannel.com , www.b1057.com , or www.hankfm.com .

SPONSORS:

Scripps Media, Inc. d/b/a WRTV-TV

1330 North Meridian St

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Emmis Indiana Broadcasting LP d/b/a Soft Rock B105.7/Country 97.1 HANK FM

40 Monument Circle

Indianapolis, Indiana 46204