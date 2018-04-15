Jason Aldean spends time with Route 91 survivors during ACM Awards rehearsals

Freeze Warning issued April 15 at 3:53PM EDT expiring April 16 at 10:00AM EDT in effect for: Brown, Clay, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Putnam, Shelby, Sullivan, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 15 at 11:40AM EDT expiring April 18 at 6:48PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 15 at 11:40AM EDT expiring April 20 at 3:30PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 15 at 11:40AM EDT expiring April 19 at 8:00AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 10:52PM EDT expiring April 15 at 10:51PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 10:52PM EDT expiring April 23 at 5:25PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 10:52PM EDT expiring April 23 at 5:25PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 10:52PM EDT expiring April 19 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 10:52PM EDT expiring April 19 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 10:52PM EDT expiring April 15 at 10:51PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Watch issued April 14 at 10:40PM EDT expiring April 17 at 10:00PM EDT in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 11:21AM EDT expiring April 23 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 14 at 11:21AM EDT expiring April 23 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo