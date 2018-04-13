Dunkin Donuts launches 'Go2' value menu

Chelsey Davis, Quita Jackson
8:58 AM, Apr 13, 2018
55 mins ago

Get breakfast on the go at Dunkin Donuts!

Dunkin Donuts
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Keep the kitchen clean this morning and grab breakfast on the go because Dunkin Donuts is making it worth your while!

The donut company is enticing you to eat with a friend after rolling out their new "Go2" value menu.

The magic numbers are $2, $3 and $5 dollars. What's even more magic is those are the prices for two breakfast sandwiches.

Get two of their egg and cheese wake up wraps for $2. Two egg and cheese breakfast English muffin sandwiches will cost you $3. Want meat? How about two egg, cheese and bacon breakfast sandwiches for $5.

So take a friend, have leftovers or eat them both. Either way, you'll get a good deal.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top