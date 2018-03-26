Food on the Flye: Comfort food at Repeal restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS -- You gotta love comfort food, served up in a really cool historic place. The old Virginia Avenue State Bank in Fletcher Place, is now Repeal restaurant. And I found the southern inspired food, just as great as the 30’s atmosphere.
I had the southern fried pork steak. It was a tender boneless pork steak, with well-seasoned breading and dijon bourbon gravy, with a side of garlic Yukon mashed potatoes.
I also had Texas chili with cheese -- full of flavor and on the spicy side, just like I like it.
A friend had the pulled pork, also very tender and delicious, with a side of Millie's potato salad.
We both raved over the brussels sprouts, with duck fat and white soy vinaigrette. Oh my!
As soon as I walked in the door, I felt like I’d taken a step back in time to the prohibition-era. The building was constructed in the 1920’s and you’ll see a nod to its history right away.
An historic check desk serves as a welcome desk, and a major focal point of the restaurant is the floor to ceiling glass wall, with a view of the distillery on the other side.