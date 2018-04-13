Fundraiser set for owner of Acapulco Joe's, IMPD Victim Assistance Fund

INDIANAPOLIS -- A fundraiser is being held to raise money for the owner of Acapulco Joe's, who was severely beaten by a customer in March, and for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Victim Assistance Fund.

Grant Redmond was beaten unconscious by a customer trying to leave without paying on March 12. A suspect was arrested three days later.

Central Indiana restaurants have volunteered to take part in one-day fundraising event on Tuesday, April 17, by either donating a percentage of sales, money collected in a tip jar, or via a flat donation.

Money collected will be split 50/50 to help pay for Redmond's medical care and IMPD Victim Assistance, which benefits victims of violent crime in Indianapolis.

The total amount of funds raised will be announce on Tuesday, May 1, at 6 p.m., at Acapulco Joe's.

Here is the list of participating restaurants if you'd like to help out on April 17:

Big Lug Canteen: 15 percent of sales from the day

Big Lug Country Pub (Pendleton)

Chicago’s Pizza (Columbus): 10 percent of total sales from the day

Chicago’s Pizza (Greenwood): 10 percent of total sales from the day

Chicago’s Pizza (Indianapolis): 10 percent of total sales from the day

Cunningham Restaurant Group: Flat donation

Hoagies & Hops: Five percent of sales for the day

Mimi Blue: Flat donation

Pizzology: 10 percent of sales for the day

Repeal: 10 percent of sales for the day

Sahm’s Ale House (Carmel): 15 percent of sales from the day

Sahm’s Ale House (Nora): 15 percent of sales from the day

Sahm’s at Parkwood: 15 percent of sales from the day

Sahm’s at Pendleton: 15 percent of sales from the day

Sahm’s Bar & Grill (Fishers): 15 percent of sales from the day

Sahm’s Place: 15 percent of sales from the day

Sahm’s Restaurant (Fishers): 15 percent of sales from the day

Sahm’s Tavern & Big Lug: 15 percent of sales from the day

Soupremacy: Tip jar

Tavern on South: 25 percent of sales for the day not to exceed $500 of ala carte sales

Temaki House: 20 percent of sales for the day

