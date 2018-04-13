Fundraiser set for owner of Acapulco Joe's, IMPD Victim Assistance Fund

INDIANAPOLIS -- A fundraiser is being held to raise money for the owner of Acapulco Joe's, who was severely beaten by a customer in March, and for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Victim Assistance Fund.
Grant Redmond was beaten unconscious by a customer trying to leave without paying on March 12. A suspect was arrested three days later.
Central Indiana restaurants have volunteered to take part in one-day fundraising event on Tuesday, April 17, by either donating a percentage of sales, money collected in a tip jar, or via a flat donation.
Money collected will be split 50/50 to help pay for Redmond's medical care and IMPD Victim Assistance, which benefits victims of violent crime in Indianapolis.
The total amount of funds raised will be announce on Tuesday, May 1, at 6 p.m., at Acapulco Joe's.