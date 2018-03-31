Gallery Pastry Shop in Broad Ripple creates and sells European-inspired sweet treats

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 34°
Pastries you'll find in other parts of the world can be found at the Gallery Pastry Shop in SoBro. The shop comes complete with an open kitchen to watch a team of top chefs create.
INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indiana couple gave up the security of their corporate life to follow their dreams.
Ben Hardy and his girlfriend Alison Keefer met at a local culinary college. When it was set to close, they took a leap of faith.
"I was interested in an industry that I had no idea what it would become," said Hardy.
"You're going to quit your corporate jobs and open a pastry shop? And we're like, yeah, that's what we're gonna do," said Keefer.
In 2016, the couple opened Gallery Pastry Shop in Broad Ripple.
You won't find traditional baked goods at the shop. They make European-inspired treats.
"We noticed that in other cities French macarons are so huge and that's been one of our biggest sellers," said Keefer.
The shop has an open kitchen so you can watch a team of top chefs create.
"I think that's the greatest compliment is that people come back," said Hardy.
On weekends, the shop is a full service restaurant.
Gallery Pastry Shop is located at 1101 E. 54th Street.
MORE 6 IN THE CITY | The Teeny Statue of Liberty Museum | Cake Bake Shop turns 3; serves up treats to visiting celebrities | Anderson couple repurposes vintage, sells one-of-a-kind pieces at 3 Rusty Nails | How it's all made in Good's Candy Shop | Teen copes with bullying by competing in body art, makeup competitions | Trendy antique finds at Indie Arts & Vintage Marketplace | Making candy canes at the Martinsville Candy Kitchen |