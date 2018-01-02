Indianapolis-based Cake Bake shop to be featured on Oprah

Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis-based cake shop is receiving some sweet recognition to start the new year - by being recognized by Oprah!
The Cake Bake Shop's owner posted the news on their store's Facebook page on Tuesday.
"I am excited to announce we have been chosen by Oprah to be on her 'O' List!"
The issue is expected to hit stands February 27.
