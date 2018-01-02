Indianapolis-based Cake Bake shop to be featured on Oprah

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis-based cake shop is receiving some sweet recognition to start the new year - by being recognized by Oprah!

The Cake Bake Shop's owner posted the news on their store's Facebook page on Tuesday.

"I am excited to announce we have been chosen by Oprah to be on her 'O' List!"

The issue is expected to hit stands February 27.

READ | Cake Bake Shop serves up treats to visiting celebrities

MORE TOP STORIES | Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co. | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Identities released of elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day | 9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo | In pictures posted to social media, young homicide victims showed off guns, cash

Top Trending Videos