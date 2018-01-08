Mac & Cheese festival to return to Indianapolis in February

INDIANAPOLIS -- It was so popular last year, they've decided to bring it back.

Return of the Mac: Indianapolis, a food festival dedicated to mac and cheese, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Circle City Industrial Complex in Indianapolis.

You can sample creations from up to 30 of Indianapolis' restaurants as chefs put their own spin on the gooey, cheesy favorite.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, January 12, at www.returnofthemacfest.com and www.ticketfly.com.

Prices are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP early entry which includes unlimited sampling and participation in the Yelp! Crowd Favorite Vote.

Admission is free for children 6-years-old and younger when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

A​ ​portion​ ​of​ ​the event​ ​proceeds​ ​will​ benefit FACE Low-Cost​ ​Spay​ ​and​ ​Neuter​ ​Clinic

Return of The Mac: Indianapolis is an official qualifying event for World Food Championships, the largest competition in food sport featuring the nation’s best chefs competing in a multi-round culinary showdown.

