Quack Daddy Donuts in Pendleton specializes in made-to-order donuts

PENDLETON, Ind. -- Need a little something new to satisfy your sweet tooth?

Ericka Flye and Six in the City say you might want to head to Pendleton, Indiana to try out Quack Daddy Donuts.

They'll make your donuts just the way you like them... meaning... you choose the icing and the toppings.

Those toppings are where you can get a little crazy. Ever had bacon on a donut? What about Fruity Pebbles cereal? Or Reese's Pieces?

After seeing the made-to-order concept at a donut shop in Florida, Pendleton native Bryan Williams and his wife, Lisa DeLey, decided to open their own donut shop.

They say they wanted their shop to be a gathering place and have hometown appeal.

"Our slogan is 'it's not just about the donuts' because what we wanted to do was add something positive to the community," said Lisa.

The unique name of the shop reflects Pendleton's parks, water and ducks.

Quack Daddy Donuts is located at 106 W. State Street in Pendleton.

MORE 6 IN THE CITY | Gallery Pastry Shop in Broad Ripple sells European-inspired sweet treats | The Teeny Statue of Liberty Museum | Cake Bake Shop turns 3; serves up treats to visiting celebrities | Anderson couple repurposes vintage, sells one-of-a-kind pieces at 3 Rusty Nails | How it's all made in Good's Candy Shop | Trendy antique finds at Indie Arts & Vintage Marketplace | Making candy canes at the Martinsville Candy Kitchen |