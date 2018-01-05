White Castle bringing back black bean burger through Feb. 10

Healthy White Castle options: It sounds like an oxymoron, right?

White Castle is bringing back their black bean slider for 99 cents now until Feb. 10, according to a news release from the company.

The slider "is this lean and mean slider is the answer to your New Year’s eating resolutions," the news release said.

The sandwich "will feature delicious black beans, red peppers and corn...served on the signature White Castle slider bun" with a "choice of tasty sauces on the side, including Ranch, Sweet Thai or Honey Mustard."

White Castle's veggie slider is also 99 cents now through Feb. 10.