Carmel doctor one of first in U.S. to use Inspire sleep apnea device

For nearly two decades, John Chamberlain has struggled with sleep.

The Zionsville residents says he’s tried anything and everything to get a good night’s rest.

“I started with getting some electroshock at the back of my throat to burn off some of the tissue, which was extremely painful,” Chamberlain said. “Then progressed to CPAP. But what I liked better than the CPAP was the mouth guard.”

Chamberlain suffers from obstructive sleep apnea. The condition means that, on average, Chamberlain will briefly stop breathing roughly every 2 minutes while sleeping.

Not only does that disrupt his rest – it puts him at risk for heart disease, stroke, hypertension and a higher rate of accidents.

“Repeated airway blockages all night long is very disruptive for the sleep,” said Dr. Tod Huntley, of Carmel’s Center for Ear Nose Throat & Allergy (CENTA). “You are actually rousing and coming out of sleep momentarily. And that is someone like nudging you in the ribs or hitting you multiple times an hour. So you can imagine if that is happening time and time again, you are not really getting into that deep of sleep. John had this happening 32 times every hour. “

To try to address Chamberlain’s issue, Huntley implanted a new device called Inspire that acts like a pacemaker for her tongue while he sleeps.

“This little nerve stimulator pacemaker provides impulse, stimulation, to the nerve that controls the tongue,” Huntley said. “So it senses when a breath is starting and provides an impulse to the nerve to stiffen the tongue and actually protrude it.”

Huntley is one of the first doctors in the U.S. to provide the device to his patients. He says it’s a great option for people who are receiving relief from traditional CPAP treatments.

Chamberlain says his first three months with the device have been life-changing, and that he is sleeping better than ever.

