April Fools' Day throwback: No, Ella Font doesn't work at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pranksters prepare, victims beware; April Fools' Day is just around the corner.

While most of us have probably been the victim of an April Fools' Day joke, the practical pranks hit especially hard at the Indianapolis Zoo in the early '80s.

Channel 6 reporter Marilyn Mitzel spoke with a receptionist who was forced to deal with an onslaught of prank calls every April 1st.

The prank went like this: People would leave a phone message for their victim providing the zoo's phone number as the callback number. The prankster also provided a fictitious name for their victim. The victim would then unknowingly call the zoo in search of someone named Mr. Fox, Don Key or Ella Font.

