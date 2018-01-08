Winter Weather Advisory issued January 8 at 9:45AM EST expiring January 8 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Jerry Van Dyke and RTV6 anchor Howard Caldwell were once co-workers and friends
9:50 AM, Jan 8, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- Actor and comedian Jerry Van Dyke began his TV career in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Van Dyke, who died Jan. 5 at age 86, hosted an hour-long variety show at WTHI-TV in the mid-1950s. Before coming to RTV6, legendary journalist Howard Caldwell also worked at the station in Terre Haute.
In 1994, RTV6 reporter Barbara Lewis sat down with Caldwell to talk about his friend's success in the hit sitcom, "Coach."
Caldwell was frank in his description of Van Dyke calling him, "a very likable fellow, a little klutzy."
Van Dyke was the younger brother of comedian and actor Dick Van Dyke. The two were close throughout their careers. Jerry died of heart failure on Jan. 5.
Watch Caldwell discuss his friend Jerry Van Dyke in the video below.