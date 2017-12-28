Throwback: A cruise down memory lane at the 69th annual Indy Auto Show in 1982

Cloudy
HI: 22°
LO: 12°
INDIANAPOLIS, IND -- The Indy Auto Show celebrated its 69th anniversary in 1982. The show was held inside two buildings at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
One exhibition housed used cars while the other featured the latest and greatest in auto manufacturing. Demand was mixed as Hoosiers were just coming out of the recession that plagued the 80s.
Indianapolis auto dealer Tom Roush served as the chairman of the show. Admission was just $3.
The show featured cars like the sleek new 1983 Ford Thunderbird, the South Bend built Avanti, and Oldsmobile's "newest sportiest wagon," the Firenza Cruiser.
Sit back, buckle up, and enjoy this cruise down memory lane with Channel 6 reporter Greg Todd in this RTV6 throwback.
Our average high 36. Over the next week, we aren't even expecting a high of 26.
Members of an Indiana National Guard unit based in Kokomo are being deployed to Kuwait.
1982 marked the 69th year for the annual Indy Auto Show which featured the latest and greatest in auto manufacturing.
As the temperatures drop homeless shelters in Indianapolis are filling up, and some, like the Wheeler Mission Ministries, have already…
An Indianapolis woman wants to thank bystanders and first responders who helped rescued her after her car went over a bridge and fell 40-feet…