Michael Hartz
6:44 AM, Jan 4, 2018
NEW WHITELAND, Ind. -- The New Whiteland sewage treatment plant was the talk of the town 24 years ago this month.

On the morning of Jan. 19, 1994, a thermometer outside the facility recorded the lowest temperature ever in the state of Indiana: a whopping 36 degrees below zero. With clear skies and a fresh blanket of snow, temperatures plummeted in the early morning hours.

The City of Indianapolis also recorded a new record low that day at 27 degrees below zero.

Former Channel 6 meteorologist David James caught up with a mail carrier who didn't mind the bone-chilling temperatures.

Bundle up and enjoy a trip back to 1994 in this RTV6 throwback in the video player above. 

