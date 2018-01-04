Throwback: New Whiteland sets the record for the coldest day in Indiana on January 19, 1994
Michael Hartz
6:44 AM, Jan 4, 2018
NEW WHITELAND, Ind. -- The New Whiteland sewage treatment plant was the talk of the town 24 years ago this month.
On the morning of Jan. 19, 1994, a thermometer outside the facility recorded the lowest temperature ever in the state of Indiana: a whopping 36 degrees below zero. With clear skies and a fresh blanket of snow, temperatures plummeted in the early morning hours.
The City of Indianapolis also recorded a new record low that day at 27 degrees below zero.