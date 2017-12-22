Follow NORAD's Santa Tracker live here

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:22PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Santa's sleigh is prepped and the reindeer are ready for takeoff.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, has had its Santa Tracker website launched all of December so everyone knows the jolly guy's location.
The website, which tracks Santa’s journey across the globe, also has some fun games and other activities for both kids and adults.
Another cool thing about it? It’s available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese.
NORAD's Santa cams will show Santa's travel videos starting at 12:01 a.m. MT on December 24.
Starting at 4 a.m. MT on Monday, Dec. 24, kids can call a live phone operator at 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to ask about Santa’s whereabouts.
Also on Christmas Eve, children can get Santa updates by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa.
NORAD's predecessor started tracking Santa in the mid-1950s after an ad telling kids to call Santa misprinted the phone number and gave out the number for the on-duty crew commander at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center.
The tradition has carried on for more than 60 years.