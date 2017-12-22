SANTA TRACKER: When will Santa arrive in central Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS -- We're just DAYS away from Christmas, which can only mean one thing: Santa will be in central Indiana soon!

There's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than to track his movements as we await his arrival - and the North American Aerospace Defense Command or NORAD Santa Tracker does just that!

NORAD | Track Santa using NORAD

The website doesn't just track Santa’s journey across the globe, it also has fun games and activities for both kids and adults.

NORAD's Santa cams will also show Santa's travel videos starting at 12:01 a.m. on December 24.

Starting at 4 a.m. on December 24, kids can also call a live phone operator at 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to ask about Santa’s whereabouts.

Also on Christmas Eve, children can get Santa updates by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa.

NORAD's predecessor started tracking Santa in the mid-1950s after an ad telling kids to call Santa misprinted the phone number and gave out the number for the on-duty crew commander at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center.

The tradition has carried on for more than 60 years.

Google | Track Santa using Google Maps

If you're looking for another way to track Old Saint Nick, you can also use the Google Santa Tracker - which also shows where Santa is and how many gifts he's handed out.

MORE TOP STORIES | Indiana State Trooper out of the hospital after he was shot in the head in Jeffersonville | Teens arrested in murder or Dr. Kevin Rodgers | Grandparents charged in case of Greenfield infant with multiple brain bleeds, broken bones | Family living in van after rental scam: "I gave him every bit of the money I had to rent this home" | Vandals scrawl profanity, crude drawings on disabled man's van over parking

Top Trending Videos