Dierks Bentley performing at Ruoff in July

NOBLESVILLE, ind. -- Country music singer Dierks Bentley will perform in central Indiana this summer.

Bentley and special guests Brothers Osborne and Lanco will perform at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Saturday, July 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

Bentley has released hit singles such as "What Was I Thinkin," "Drunk on a Plane," and "Somewhere on a Beach."

