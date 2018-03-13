Willie Nelson coming to Ruoff for summer concert

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- Country music legend Willie Nelson will perform in central Indiana this summer.

Nelson is bringing the Outlaw Music Festival Tour to the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Saturday, June 23 at 6 p.m.

The lineup for the concert includes Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, The Head and the Heart, Old Crow Medicine Show, and JD McPherson.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

