Multiplying Good seeks to honor 1 million people for service to others

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiplying Good, WRTV's partner with the Jefferson Awards, is launching a three-month campaign to highlight people doing good deeds and we need your help. The organization is seeking nominations for a new awards program.

The One in a Million Awards campaign aims to recognize individuals, companies, programs and organizations that are giving back. The program seeks to celebrate those whose acts of bravery, generosity and kindness are bringing the nation together in this time and through recognition inspire others to do so as well.

The award was inspired by the acts of service that have come in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NOMINATE | One in a Million Award from Multiplying Good

According to Multiplying Good, nominations will go through a short vetting process. Recipients will be recognized with a feature story on the campaign's website, a social media profile frame and a digital certificate. Recipients who demonstrate a high standard of service will be considered for special recognition at a future national Jefferson Awards ceremony.

"Since our founding in 1972, we have celebrated extraordinary public service, with all recipients filtered through a robust selection process," Hillary Schafer, CEO of Multiplying Good, said. "During this time, millions are leaning in to do anything they can to help and everyone is looking for good news stories. We believe that every act, in this time, is extraordinary. This campaign is designed for everyone to nominate anyone who inspires them."

The campaign aims to recognize 1 million people in celebration of their service to others.