VIDEO: Sweet pitbull in pajamas is Muncie Animal Care & Services' longest-tenured resident

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A 5-year-old pitbull recently modeled the Muncie Animal Care & Services' pajamas, part of the Winter 2017 collection.

Muncie ACS posted a video of the pitbull, named Thunder, walking around its facility to try and get him adopted. Thunder is Muncie ACS' longest-tenured resident.

He was dumped on Sept. 4, 2017. The video posted on Facebook has more than 1,200 views as of Wednesday morning.

For more information on Thunder, click here.

According to the post, Thunder is partially blind, and has some neurological issues, but is incredibly sweet.

"... [W]e would love nothing more than to see him cuddled on the couch next to someone," the post reads. "Please come in and meet Thunder!!"

Watch Thunder model his pajamas in the video below.

