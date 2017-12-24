9 things to buy after Christmas

We’re now in the final days to finish our holiday shopping. Many of us are trying to find the lowest price on gadgets, jewelry or gifts for someone special.

But if you can wait until after the holidays, you can score a much better deal on many things, and we are not just talking about post-Christmas sales.

Deal News.com says if it’s not a gift, and you can wait, you will get a much better price on a number of items.

Among the things to wait another week to buy, according to a new report in DealNews:

1. Cars

The best deals are the year-end sales between Christmas and New Year’s, DealNews says. (Plus you won’t have to pay for a big red bow.)

2. 4KTVs

The best name-brand big screen TV sales are around the Super Bowl each year. Unlike Black Friday, these are not cheap, stripped down TVs built especially for hoards of shoppers.

3. Other Electronics

DealNews says tablets, printers and headsets go on sale during the Consumer Electronics Show in January. It says stores slash prices on unsold video games in the days after Christmas, with some XBox One and PS4 games likely to be sold for 60 percent off.

4. Sports And Fitness Equipment

Just after New Year’s Day, people are joining gyms like crazy, so stores get more competitive with big sales on home gyms, treadmills and other workout items.

5. Furniture

January has some of the biggest furniture sales of the year, with the exception of President’s Day and Memorial Day weekends.

6. Jewelry

This tends to be expensive in January and early February, but if you can wait until Feb. 15, prices are slashed after Valentine’s Day.

7. Luggage

The biggest sales are in March, after most people have bought new luggage for their spring break trip or March cruise.

8. Clothing

This is a no-brainer. The week after Christmas sees clothing markdowns as high as 75 percent or 80 percent off. Winter clothing goes on sale now, as stores make way for spring and beach fashion.

9. Fingerlings

Don’t laugh. These little monkey puppets kids wear on their fingers became the hottest holiday toy of 2017, surprising everyone, especially the manufacturer, which couldn’t keep up with demand (Hatchimals were supposed to be the hot toy again, but their second year was a flop.)

DealNews says skip the ridiculous Fingerling markups right now, and give your 10-year-old a rain check. It says prices on eBay (as high as $100 for the $14 toy) will plunge after New Year’s Day, and stores will start to have them in stock again.

Bonus: Christmas Items

We didn’t mention Christmas decorations and wrapping paper for next year, because those are obvious. Grab it up on Dec. 26.

That way you don’t waste your money.