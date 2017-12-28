Meijer says $75 off coupon on web is fake

Mostly Cloudy
Fake coupon is circulating on the web
It's the old adage: If something looks too good to be true, it probably is.
And that bears repeating in the case of a coupon for Meijer that's circulating on the web.
It offers $75 off on a purchase of $100 or more at Meijer through Dec. 31, but it's totally fake.
The store posted about the phony coupon on its Facebook page.
The non-profit Coupon Information Corporation , a retail fraud awareness group, keeps a running database of known fraudulent coupons on its website.
The C.I.C says:
Consumer expert Clark Howard also says check the source to see if a coupon is real:
