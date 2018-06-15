Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks over possible Salmonella contamination

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- Kellogg has recalled 15.3 ounce and 23-ounce packages of Honey Smacks cereal because over possible Salmonella contamination.

Three people in Indiana have been infected by Salmonella linked to the cereal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In total, there have been 73 reported illnesses in 31 states between March 3 and May 28, according to the CDC. No deaths have been reported.

To determine if you have any of the recalled cereal, look for the BEST if Used By Date on the top of the cereal box and the UPC code on the bottom of the box.

Description (Retail) UPC Code Size BEST If Used By Date Honey Smacks (with limited distribution outside the U.S.) 3800039103 15.3 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019 Honey Smacks 3800014810 23 oz JUN 14, 2018 through JUN 14, 2019

If you bought any of the recalled cereal, Kellogg says throw it away and contact them for a full refund.

For more information call Kellogg at 1-800-962-1413 from Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET as well as Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET. You can also click here for more details on the recall.

