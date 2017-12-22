Arizona father bends baby son 'in half' to stop his crying, police say

Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:24PM EST expiring December 25 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:22PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:20PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Vermillion
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Grant, Kosciusko, Marshall, Miami, Pulaski, Starke, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 3:11PM EST expiring December 24 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Huntington, Jay, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 23 at 12:51PM EST expiring December 24 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
PHOENIX, Arizona — An infant is hospitalized after his father allegedly abused him because he was crying.
Phoenix Police say on Dec. 19 they were called to a home near 12th Street and Camelback Road where they found a 6-month-old child unresponsive and not breathing.
An officer performed CPR on the child until paramedics arrived.
Doctors at Phoenix Children's Hospital reported to police that the infant had lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh.
Doctors told police that “the injuries are not survivable."
The child was in the care of his father, 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz, at the time.
Resendiz reportedly told police that he pulled the infant's legs over his head and bent his body in an attempt to get his son to stop crying. He said he didn't release the pressure until the victim stopped moving and was limp.
He also allegedly admitted to even biting the child twice out of frustration.
Resendiz is being held on a $250,000 bond on child abuse charges.