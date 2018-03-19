Self-driving Uber car hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police are investigating a deadly crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle overnight.

The Uber vehicle was reportedly driving early Monday morning when a woman walking outside of the crosswalk was struck.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Tempe Police says the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash and a vehicle operator was also behind the wheel. No passengers were in the vehicle at the time.

An Uber spokesperson told Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix they are aware of the incident and are cooperating with authorities.

They released the following statement: "Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident."

Uber has paused self-driving operations in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Toronto, which is a standard move, the company says.

The investigation is still active.