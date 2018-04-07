At least 14 killed in bus crash involving Canadian junior hockey team

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 7 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 8 at 11:16PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 11 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 10 at 12:51AM EDT in effect for: Greene, Monroe, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 7 at 10:05AM EDT in effect for: Marion, Morgan

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 9 at 12:00PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 11 at 3:38PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 9 at 9:30AM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 13 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 8 at 2:32PM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 12 at 12:00AM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 8 at 2:00PM EDT in effect for: Monroe, Morgan, Owen

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 13 at 3:00PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 8 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 13 at 11:00AM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:13PM EDT expiring April 7 at 10:12PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington

Flood Warning issued April 6 at 10:56AM EDT expiring April 7 at 10:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 8:41PM EDT expiring April 7 at 4:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Jackson

Flood Warning issued April 4 at 8:41PM EDT expiring April 7 at 4:00PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Jackson