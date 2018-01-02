Bullet flies through home during New Year's Eve celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS -- A near-north side family had a scary start to 2018 when a stray bullet came through the ceiling in their bedroom on New Year’s Eve.

The bullet shot through the ceiling and hit the ground about a foot from where their dog, Cooper, was in his crate, and then bounced onto their bed.

Alyssa Mullens said she didn’t realize it was a bullet at first.

“We periodically came up and checked in on [the dogs], and then realized there was a hole in the ceiling,” Mullens said. “Travis, my boyfriend, thought it was a squirrel in the attic or something, and then someone said to check for a bullet, which blew our mind a little bit.”

Mullens and her boyfriend were hosting a New Year’s Eve party at their home near 32nd and Park when the shooting happened. Police came and collected the bullet as evidence, but said it’s unlikely the shooter will ever be found.

Revelers shooting off firearms on New Year’s Eve is an annual problem for densely populated urban areas. Police said it is illegal to shoot off guns in celebration of New Year’s Eve, and the charges you could face range from misdemeanors to felonies.

IMPD says it responded to 158 reports of shots fired between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. on New Year’s. The department says hundreds more were likely never reported.

MORE TOP STORIES | Couple mysteriously disappears after visiting family in Indy, car found abandoned in Madison Co. | Photos: The faces of 2017's homicide victims | Identities released of elderly couple, son found dead in Hamilton County home on Christmas Day | 9-year-old with pellet gun stops man from stealing pickup truck in Kokomo | In pictures posted to social media, young homicide victims showed off guns, cash

TOP TRENDING VIDEOS