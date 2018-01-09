CALL 6: City-County Council President Rev. Clay never investigated by IMPD for sexual abuse claims

INDIANAPOLIS -- Now-Council President Rev. Stephen Clay claims Indianapolis police investigated him and never filed charges after a man came forward claiming he was sexually abused by the pastor more than 15 years ago, but Indianapolis police say there was never a police investigation into the case.

Last week, Jonathon Bryant, 30, came forward claiming Rev. Clay inappropriately touched him when he was 14 years old.

Rev. Clay said during a press conference last week that he was investigated by IMPD "years ago" for those allegations and that police determined there was not enough evidence to file any charges.

"It's not factual - one - because it did not happen," Rev. Clay said during that press conference. "It's not factual - two - because it was investigated and it wasn't substantiated."

When pressed to clarify about that investigation, Rev. Clay said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated his case.

Reporter: "When you talk about investigators, you're talking about DCS right? Rev. Clay: "I'm talking about IMPD. At that time, they were located on Keystone, at least where I went for the investigation was located on Keystone near where Murphy's used to be. It was in the green building."

The building Rev. Clay referred to is where the IMPD Child Abuse Unit is located.

Call 6 Investigates went digging for that initial police report - something that is created for every investigation that goes through the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department - but nothing was on file.

Call 6 Investigates' Paris Lewbel asked Rev. Clay again Monday night about that investigation and who had interviewed him.

"My understanding is - number one - I did meet with the appropriate authorities for over an hour and a half," said Rev. Clay. "We were notified after about 30 days that there would be no charges filed."

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a statement in response to a Call 6 request for that report saying they had nothing on file saying Rev. Clay had ever been investigated.

"After reviewing several reporting systems that IMPD has access to, which goes back to 2001, we did not find any reports with Mr. Clay being investigated."

Rev. Clay was elected president of the Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday by a 14-11 vote.

