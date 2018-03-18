CALL 6: Neighbors frustrated with trash piling up in Indianapolis alley

INDIANAPOLIS -- People living in one Indianapolis neighborhood say they're getting fed up with trash dumping at a nearby alley that is making their side of town look bad.

"End of last summer it started off as a little small pile, then all of a sudden it started to take over the alley from both sides," said Terry Jones.

So just who is responsible for cleaning up the mess? Call 6 Investigates went to the city to find the answer.

The Department of Business and Neighborhood Services says they did receive some complaints about trash piling up, but an inspector who went out in January couldn't find the problem and signed off on it.

From rusty nails to furniture and chemicals, even an entire front windshield of a car - the trash in the alley in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood has gotten out of control.

A sign warning people of fines for dumping is covered by overgrown branches and trash, and after several attempts to contact the city and get the problem taken care of Jones turned to Call 6 Investigates' Paris Lewbel for help.

"We need to get it up before kids get out here and start picking things up that are a hazard to their health and life," said Jones.

The BNS issued a statement to Call 6 Investigates saying: "The City and Health and Hospital are aware of a pattern of illegal dumping in the area."

That statement also says that they will be sending an inspector back out to the neighborhood to check on the problem.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal wounding of a Boone County deputy | Victims in Carroll Co. plane crash identified | Teen siblings killed in crash on Indy's west side | Toddler's death under investigation in Martinsville

Top Trending Videos