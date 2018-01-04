FRANKLIN, Ind. -- A repeat drunk driver pleaded guilty Thursday to four criminal charges.

Former Franklin attorney Julia Compton now faces ten years in prison as a result of her guilty plea, and her sentencing is scheduled for February 15.

Compton unexpectedly admitted to all four criminal charges in Johnson County Superior Court Thursday-- a felony and several misdemeanors including being a habitual vehicular substance offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.

Deputy Prosecutor Rob Seet thanked Franklin Police for their “outstanding investigation.”

“Ms. Compton must have concluded that trying to challenge our case at trial would not be in her best interests,” said Seet.

Seet and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are pushing for Compton to spend time in prison.

This is Compton’s third arrest for drunken driving.

Special judge Kent Apsley sent Compton back to jail last year after she was caught driving on a suspended license while awaiting trial.

Compton was very vocal during a 2012 drunken driving arrest.

“I’m an attorney, please don’t do this,” Compton told the officer. “I will do whatever you want me to do.”

A chemical test showed Compton’s blood alcohol at .23, nearly three times the legal limit.

“I’m a f****** lawyer, alright?” said Compton. “I will call the judge, ok?”

Compton’s law license is currently suspended and Compton said she can apply for reinstatement after six months.

However, it’s possible the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission could take action if Compton is convicted on the pending drunken driving charges.

“She has made huge progress in her recovery and I support her recovery, and her recovery helps the community,” said Mike Kyle, Compton’s attorney, in 2017.

