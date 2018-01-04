FRANKLIN, Ind. -- A repeat drunk driver pleaded guilty Thursday to four criminal charges.
Former Franklin attorney Julia Compton now faces ten years in prison as a result of her guilty plea, and her sentencing is scheduled for February 15.
Compton unexpectedly admitted to all four criminal charges in Johnson County Superior Court Thursday-- a felony and several misdemeanors including being a habitual vehicular substance offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Deputy Prosecutor Rob Seet thanked Franklin Police for their “outstanding investigation.”
“Ms. Compton must have concluded that trying to challenge our case at trial would not be in her best interests,” said Seet.
Seet and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are pushing for Compton to spend time in prison.
This is Compton’s third arrest for drunken driving.