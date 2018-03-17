CALL 6: Why can't the Hoosier Lottery money fix our roads?

“The counties can then use this money for any purpose they see fit,” said Samantha Holifield, spokesperson for Indiana Rep. Kevin Mahan (R-Hartford City). “This can range from local road repairs to various public safety improvement efforts. The money remaining in the Build Indiana Fund, usually around $14 million per year, then goes to a variety of important projects across the state. These projects include improving internet connectivity in local schools and libraries.”
In terms of percentages, 60 percent of the lottery's financial distributions go to player winnings, 27 percent to state causes, seven percent to retailers and six percent to operating expenses, according to current figures provided by the Hoosier Lottery.
For a county-by-county breakdown of where the lottery money goes, click here.
For example, Marion County receives $32 million a year in contributions from the Hoosier Lottery for the Build Indiana Fund.
“While it may initially seem like the lottery is a viable solution to resolving our state’s transportation infrastructure issues, there are a few problems with this concept,” said Holifield. “Revenue the state makes from the lottery already helps fund all of these commendable priorities. We want to make sure the teachers, police officers and firefighters that have dedicated their service to Indiana and have invested in our pension programs are taken care of.”
Rep. Mahan’s office said the lottery was never intended to be a long-term solution for transportation infrastructure needs.
“The Hoosier Lottery does not generate anywhere near enough annual revenue to sustainably cover our road funding shortfalls,” said Holifield.