INDIANAPOLIS -- New dashcam video involving an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is the focus of an ongoing investigation.

The video shows the cruiser with lights and sirens on entering the intersection of 21st Street and Country Club Road. Within seconds, the cruiser slams into the side of a green Chevy Spark.

The video was captured by Harry Bledsoe, who just happened to have his personal dash cam running as he came up to the intersection.

Investigators are still trying to determine what exactly happened in the moments before the crash but initially said the cruiser was t-boned at the intersection.

While the video has no audio, Bledsoe says he did hear the officer's siren.

After the video surfaced, the early on the scene report of the cruiser being t-boned is being challenged.

READ | IMPD officer seriously injured in crash

At the time of the crash, the officer was responding to a business hold up alarm not far from the intersection. The accident shut down the road for several hours while investigators collected evidence.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives say they are aware of the video on social media and they will release more about the incident once speed and direction of travel for both vehicles is determined.

The officer and driver were both injured but are expected to recover.

MORE TOP STORIES | Boone County deputy shot during pursuit identified, will not survive his injuries | What led up to the fatal wounding of a Boone County deputy | Victims in Carroll Co. plane crash identified | Teen siblings killed in crash on Indy's west side | Toddler's death under investigation in Martinsville

Top Trending Videos