INDIANAPOLIS-- An east side day care has closed its doors following a state inspection that resulted in several violations.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration conducted an inspection at Miss D’s Loving Care, 11616 East Washington Street, on March 1 and discovered six caregivers with no national criminal history checks, babies in unsafe sleep environments and the provider not following the proper child to staff ratios.

Miss D’s Loving Care is a registered ministry, which have to follow the same state regulations as a licensed facility if they accept Child Care and Development Fund federal vouchers.

An FSSA inspector found one baby sleeping with a blanket, which is a suffocation risk, and another infant sleeping in a bouncer seat.

Records show not all of the day care’s workers had the proper child abuse and neglect training, first aid certification, and proof of tuberculosis tests and drug screens.

Call 6 Investigates spoke with the owner of the facility, Trish Jones, who said her husband has been dealing with serious health issues and they’ve been unable to oversee the daily operations of the facility.

Jones decided to close the facility on March 9.

“We couldn’t be there like we wanted to,” said Jones. “We started getting complaints from parents about the staff. We decided to close it and we haven’t looked back.”

Jones said they worked with local child care providers and referral agencies to help families find other child care.

Jones said she also adopted six children and that has kept her busy, so she brought in workers to help run the day care.

“People won’t do what you expect, they do what you inspect,” said Jones.

Call 6 Investigates received a complaint about a worker spanking children.

Jones said she had received a similar compliant, but said the employee denied spanking anyone.

