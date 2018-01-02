Federal Trade Commission Gives Tips On Avoiding Weight Loss Scams in the New Year

Fair
That rush you get when you work out might be contagious, according to the latest findings . Researchers collected data from the fitness trackers and social media connections of more than a million people over five years. They found people run harder when their friends do. It increased the distance, speed and duration of their own workouts. But those who got the most benefit out of this were already runners. Experienced runners were often more motivated if they heard someone they knew was also running. But those who ran less than their peers typically didn't feel as motivated when they saw friends putting down miles. SEE MORE: Weekend-Only Workouts Might Be Just As Good As Daily Exercise We've seen this phenomenon before. Encouragement from peers can make those with lower motivation have even less . Researchers think it's because we compare ourselves unfavorably to others. Instead, try psyching yourself up. Research suggests motivation is more likely to stick around if it comes from within. The better you feel about your own fitness, the more likely you are to exercise in the first place. Trending stories at Newsy.com This Frog's Slime Could Help Kill The Flu Virus Las Vegas Will Soon Have Vending Machines That Dispense Clean Needles NASA Launches Spacecraft Named After John Glenn To Resupply ISS
INDIANAPOLIS— If your New Year’s resolution is to drop some pounds, beware of scammers trying to take advantage of you.
The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning to consumers to avoid any garment, gizmo, pill, or potion that promises weight loss with no effort.
“It may sound appealing, but in the end, the only thing you’re guaranteed to lose is your hard-earned money,” said Andrew Johnson, consumer education specialist for the Federal Trade Commission.
According to the FTC, the best way to lose weight is to eat fewer calories and be more active.
“That's true even for people taking FDA-approved pills to help them lose weight,” according to the FTC.
For most people, a reasonable goal is to lose about a pound a week, which means:
The FTC says you should watch out for the following claims:
Report fraudulent weight loss product claims to the FTC.
