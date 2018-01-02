Federal Trade Commission Gives Tips On Avoiding Weight Loss Scams in the New Year

INDIANAPOLIS— If your New Year’s resolution is to drop some pounds, beware of scammers trying to take advantage of you.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning to consumers to avoid any garment, gizmo, pill, or potion that promises weight loss with no effort.

“It may sound appealing, but in the end, the only thing you’re guaranteed to lose is your hard-earned money,” said Andrew Johnson, consumer education specialist for the Federal Trade Commission.

According to the FTC, the best way to lose weight is to eat fewer calories and be more active.

“That's true even for people taking FDA-approved pills to help them lose weight,” according to the FTC.

For most people, a reasonable goal is to lose about a pound a week, which means:

cutting about 500 calories a day from your diet

eating a variety of nutritious foods

exercising regularly

The FTC says you should watch out for the following claims:

Lose weight without diet or exercise!

Lose weight no matter how much you eat of your favorite foods!

Lose weight permanently! Never diet again!.

Just take a pill!

Lose 30 pounds in 30 days!

Everybody will lose weight!

Lose weight with our miracle diet patch or cream!

Report fraudulent weight loss product claims to the FTC.

