Indianapolis woman trying to keep home lost in tax sale denies putting curse on auditor's office

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis woman trying to stop her eviction after losing her home in a tax sale has denied putting a curse on the county auditor's office.

Fontane McAdams lives in the 200 block of Miley Avenue with her 88-year-old mother. County documents show the homeowners have not paid property taxes in full since before 2013. McAdams claims she was on a program that automatically drew money from her mother's account to pay the tax bill. But the county has no proof of her being in such a program.

The house was sold legally in a tax sale in October 2016 to a third party. By law, she had a year to reclaim the house, but nobody responded to the notices.

The county auditor's office is required to send six notices, but instead, it sent 12. The tax payment totaled $90 per year and ballooned to more than $2,000.

"We don't want to take people's homes," Marion County Auditor Julie Voorhies said. "We are not in the business of real estate at all. We are in the business of real estate taxes. The law requires us to collect those taxes."

Not necessarily helping matters is the claim that McAdams put a curse on the auditor's office.

"She turned around to my manager and said 'I just put a curse on you,'" Voorhies said. "Did nothing toward her help."

McAdams denies the curse.

"Absolutely not," she said. "I'm a Christian. I don't believe in that."

Curse or no curse, a court-ordered eviction is set for this weekend.

There are a few things you can do to avoid this situation:

If you are behind on your taxes, don't avoid the notices from the county. They can look like junk mail, but they're important.

Get on a payment plan before taxes are due

You still have a year after a tax sale to resolve it before the sale becomes final

