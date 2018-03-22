Sewer line breaks in Johnson County neighborhood hours after Call 6 report about sewage problems

“It smells disgusting,” said David Antonios. “It’s all your neighbor’s sewage. You know your neighbors, but do you really want to know your neighbors?” Watch their story below:
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) conducted an inspection in October 2017 and cited the City of Greenwood with several violations, including not properly mitigating bypass/overflow, which is a violation of a 2012 compliance plan.
IDEM also cited the city for not reporting or recording all collection system and basement overflow incidents.
In addition, IDEM also found the City of Greenwood was behind on its 2012 compliance plan and did not have a process in place for citizens to routinely report basement backups and overflows.
“IDEM staff spent several days investigating Mr. Antonios’ complaints and the staff was able to confirm that the collection system is frequently hydraulically overloaded and lift stations are stressed to keep up with wet weather flow,” read the IDEM inspection report.