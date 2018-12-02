Cathedral High School basketball player taunted during game

INDIANAPOLIS — A video of a student taunting a player at the Center Grove High School vs. Cathedral High School Friday night has gone viral on social media.

During a basketball game Friday night, James Franklin Jr. was taking a free throw shot when a kid fell on the floor and started shaking like he was having a seizure, James Franklin Jr.'s mom, Tamieka Franklin said.

"To see that last night [Friday] was totally disgusting," Tamieka Franklin said. "Very hurtful."

Because of the seizures, James Franklin Jr. was having, at one point he was taking 11 medications a day. But that wasn’t working — so he needed to have surgery.

He underwent successful surgery performed by Dr. Jody Smith in August of 2017 at Riley Children's Hospital to control the seizures.

“If they knew what it is like to not be able to drive,” James Franklin Jr. said. “Not to be able to go anywhere by yourself, be left alone, can't even use the restroom without closing the door. You wouldn't make a mockery of such a thing."

In a tweet, Center Grove High School said the incident does not represent their school.

CGHS is working with Cathedral to move forward after Friday’s game. This situation does not represent our school or community values. CGHS does not condone unsportsmanlike or disparaging behavior. In all situations, we must show respect and consider how our actions impact others. — Center Grove HS (@CenterGroveHS) December 1, 2018

Indiana High School Athletic Association said in a tweet that they are in communication with administrations at both schools.

The IHSAA has been in communication with both school administrations regarding the unfortunate student fan incident in the Center Grove vs. Cathedral game. Our school administrators are addressing the matter and will use this as learning experience. #educationbasedathletics — IHSAA (@IHSAA1) December 1, 2018

Tamieka Franklin says the student involved in the mocking has apologized to her son.

