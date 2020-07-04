11 unreported virus deaths added to Indiana county's total

INDIANAPOLIS — State health officials say 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths dating back to mid-April have been added to the toll for northeastern Indiana's Allen County.

Those fatalities boost the total for Allen County, which includes Fort Wayne, to 128 deaths and give it the third-highest level in the state behind only Indiana's largest counties, Marion and Lake.

The state health department said Friday the deaths occurring between April 19 and June 22 were not initially reported. Eight other COVID-19 deaths were also added to the state total, increasing to 2,681 the number of deaths involving people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections.