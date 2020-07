19 new COVID-19 deaths, 541 cases reported by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — Another 19 Hoosiers deaths from COVID-19 and 541 confirmed cases were reported on Friday by the Indiana State Health Department.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began in March, 2,4488 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19 and 46,915 have been diagnosed with the virus.

An additional 193 probable COVID-19 deaths have also been reported. ISDH said probable deaths are that a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

Deaths are reported based on when data is received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

According to the state health department, Marion County continues to have the most deaths and cases in the state with 683 deaths and 11,499 confirmed cases.

Other counties that have seen the largest number of deaths from COVID-19 include Lake County with 242, Allen County with 128, Johnson County with 118 and Hamilton and Hendricks counties with 100.

A total of 504,153 people have been tested in Indiana with 9.3% testing positive, according to the state health department.

The total death county for Friday included 11 previously unreported deaths in Allen County which occurred between April 19 and June 22, according to ISDH.

ISDH says 41.2% of ICU beds and 83.9% of ventilators were available as of Monday.

Any Hoosier seeking COVID-testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms. To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.

Human coronaviruses most commonly spread from an infected person to others through: Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing; close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands; touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands; rarely, fecal contamination.

The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap & water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact (within six feet) with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

