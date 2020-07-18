A late scratch: Boone County cancels fair scheduled to begin Saturday

LEBANON — Organizers of the Boone County 4-H Fair in Lebanon thought they were OK. The fair was scheduled to start July 18. But then they looked at the numbers.

Less than 48-hours before it was to start, the fair was canceled over growing COVID-19 concerns.

Boone was one of the Indiana counties that had scaled back its fair to mostly 4-H activities this year. But a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the county forced a change in plans.

"When speaking with the Boone County Health Department last night, 4-H officials learned that in the weeks following July 4th, they have seen an increase in positive cases each week," said Extension Educator Pandora Woodward. "After consulting with the Health Department and the County Commission last night to get the full perspective on the current COVID-19 situation in the county, it was decided to cancel the in person fair that was supposed to start tomorrow."

All is not lost. Details are being worked out to hold 4-H activities virtually.