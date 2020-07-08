About 11K Indy households could get rental assistance through city program

INDIANAPOLIS – As many as 11,000 Indianapolis households will be able to get rental assistance, through the city’s program that launches Monday.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett discussed the program in a press conference Wednesday. The program will be available for up to three months of rent assistance for between 7,000-11,000 households in the city.

The program is being funded by $15 million in CARES Act funding. The Lilly Endowment has contributed an additional $3 million toward paying rent. The City-County Council has appropriated $80 million from federal CARES Act funding.

The program is eligible for Marion County renters whose income has been reduced by COVID-19. Any renters who already have rental assistance from another source are ineligible.

The city's program is separate from the rest of the state's, which was announced last month. The state's program will use $25 million in CARES Act funding to help up to 12,000 households across the state.

Jackie Nytes, CEO of Indianapolis Public Library, said libraries across the city are available to help anybody fill out necessary forms or get online access. You do not need a library card.

Applications open on Monday at indyrent.org.

