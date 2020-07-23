Beech Grove boys football & basketball players on quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — All high school boys football and basketball players in Beech Grove are under quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

According to Beech Grove City Schools, the high school was made aware of an adult who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 22. After reviewing the contact tracing from that individual, the school system decided to place the student-athletes on quarantine for 14 days due to a possible primary contact.

Cheerleading and boys soccer were also notified of a possible secondary contact and have been asked to self-monitor symptoms for 72 hours, but can still continue to practice if they choose to do so.

"We continue to take the safety of all of our students and staff very seriously. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary," the school said in a release issued Thursday to parents.

You can read the full statement from Beech Grove City Schools Below.