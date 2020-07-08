Carnival at Indiana State Fairgrounds canceled due to COVID concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Indiana, the "Fairgrounds Fun Park" planned for later this month at the Indiana State Fairgrounds has been canceled.

The carnival was planned for July 31-Sept. 7.

“The carnival provider and state fairgrounds had a thorough and very thoughtful plan on how to conduct this event safely but have concluded that it’s best not to move forward with the fun park,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Wednesday.

