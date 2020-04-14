Child care provided for essential workers during COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — RTV6 is partnering with the United Way to get the wrod out about help available to families through the COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund.

Money has been dispersed across central Indiana to provide child care to essential workers.

The COVID-19 Economic Relief Fund identified child care for first responders and essential workers as one of its top priorities, making sure people who are providing necessary services to the community, including grocery store workers, can continue.

"We know that this is just an incredibly challenging time for families and for those that need the service," Maureen Weber, president of Early Learning Indiana, said. "We are really glad to be able to take care of their children and provide a place for them."

Early Learning Indiana started providing day care to essential workers a few weeks ago and are now watching dozens of children.

"We have about 20 of those emergency responders and then another close to 100 in healthcare," Weber said.

Early Learning along with At Your School and the YMCA are all supported childcare programs through this funding.

"There is no time like the present to make sure that your child is still learning as well whether they're at home with you or in one of our center with one of our childcare providers," Weber said. "I know that there is no time to waste and we could always be doing things even through this time."

In order to give families peace of mind, they're taking many safety precautions.

"We are doing temperature checks and other health screenings of every child on their way into our centers," Weber said. "We are doing pick up and drop off outside the doors of cour centers so that families aren't going in."

The centers are also deep cleaning overnight.