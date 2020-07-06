Cluster of COVID-19 cases identified at Five Guys in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe County Health Department on Monday announced it has identified a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Five Guys restaurant on the city's east side.

According to the report from the health department, a cluster of COVID-19 cases have been identified at Five Guys, 210 S. Creasy Lane in Lafayette. The restaurant is collaborating with the health department and is closed for cleaning.

The health department said so far four COVID-19 cases have been identified in connection to the restaurant.

The health department said the risk to the public is low but there is a possibility that customers could have been exposed to the coronavirus if they dined at the location between June 29 and July 2. Anyone who dined at the restaurant during that period is asked to monitor themselves for fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, recent change in smell or taste, headache, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting.

COVID-19 symptoms can develop up to 14 days after exposure. Anyone experiencing symptoms is asked to contact their healthcare provider.

The Tippecanoe County Health Department will continue to investigate the cluster and will provide updates as available.

There is a free Optum COVID-19 testing site at Durgan Elementary School, 1840 S. 18th St., Lafayette. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are no requirements to be tested at this site, however, testing is by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 888-634-1116 or by clicking here.