Alabama fans will have to wait until next April to see the band at Bankers Life

INDIANAPOLIS — The fallout from COVID-19 event cancellations is now stretching into next year.

Alabama was scheduled to play a 50th Anniversary Tour concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 15. It's been canceled and rescheduled for April 8, 2021.

COVID-19 concerns were cited as the reason for the change. If you have tickets for the October concert, they will be good next year.

Alabama has turned out many hits over the years, including "Love in the First Degree" and "Mountain Music."

You can visit www.ticketmaster.com [nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com] or the Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office for any additional information about the concert change.