Bean Blossom Blues Festival will not be held this year

INDIANAPOLIS — Without question, these have been a bad few days for Hoosiers who enjoy some of the great Indiana summer and fall traditional events.

The Monumental Marathon was canceled. Then Zoobilation and the Penrod Arts Festival joined the list. Now, so has the Bean Blossom Blues Festival, which has been going on for years in Brown County.

Organizers said that even if everyone wore a mask, the music festival would not be able to meet current COVID-19 restrictions on crowd size and social distancing.

This year's festival was to be held August 27-29. A date for next year has not been announced. All tickets and cart rentals will be refunded 100%, in the order they were purchased. The festival says this may take some time, since over 1,000 refunds need to be made.

